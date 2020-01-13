Rouble hovers near strongest levels since 2018, state FX purchases in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, trading near its strongest levels since 2018, ahead of the finance ministry's announcement of a daily amount of foreign currency purchases for the month ahead.

At 0900 GMT on Monday, the finance ministry is set to announce the amount of foreign exchange it will buy for state coffers over the next month under a mechanism that is designed to shield Russia's budget from swings in oil prices, one of its main sources of income.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast an increase in state FX purchases in January, which should play on the downside for the rouble.

The rouble gained 0.2% at 60.97 versus the dollar as of 0733 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Friday it briefly touched 60.89, its strongest level since May 2018.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% firmer at 67.83 EURRUBTN=MCX, near its strongest levels since early 2018.

The rouble, as well as other emerging market currencies, may come under selling pressure later this week if a trade deal between the United States and China, due to be signed on Wednesday, disappoints investors, Nordea Bank analysts said.

But losses in the rouble could be limited by a weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds, also due on Wednesday, Nordea said.

Investors usually convert their FX into roubles to buy OFZ bonds, and demand for the paper is seen as a gauge of investors' attitude towards Russian assets.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,616.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,129.0 points, near an all-time high of 3,130.92 reached on Friday.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.