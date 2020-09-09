Rouble hovers near lows ahead of government bond auctions

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early volatile trade on Wednesday ahead of finance ministry bond auctions but remained close to recent lows under pressure from concerns about the possibility of more Western sanctions against Moscow.

Being one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar this year, the rouble last took a hit from geopolitical risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 76.06 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 76.5950 on Tuesday, its weakest level since April 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 89.59 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering near its weakest level since early 2016 of 90.26 that it also touched on Tuesday.

The Russian finance ministry will offer two series of OFZ government bonds on Wednesday. Such auctions are usually seen as a gauge of demand for Russian assets and sometimes buttress the rouble.

But the Russian currency saw headwinds from oil prices that fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in some countries undermined hopes for a steady recovery in global demand.

The rouble may stay in the range of 75-80 against the dollar in coming weeks if Brent crude futures do not recover above $40 per barrel, Promsvyazbank said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $39.72 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% at 1,192.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,881.7 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

