Rouble hovers near five-month lows on growing fears of virus spread

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered around five-month lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after having fallen more than 2% the previous day, tracking other emerging market currencies that slipped on risk aversion tied to a spike in coronavirus cases.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 65.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest level since September last year, and had also lost 0.2% to trade at 71.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

China and South Korea reported 500 new cases of the virus, while the United States warned Americans on Tuesday to begin preparing for the spread of the virus within the country after infections appeared in many more countries.

Bogdan Zvarich, head analyst at Promsvyazbank, said he expected the rouble to rally in early trade after Tuesday's losses.

"But during the trading session, the main factor that will affect the national currency will continue to be the coronavirus situation, which puts pressure on a wide range of assets," he said in a note.

The rouble could receive a small boost from Russia's finance ministry OFZ treasury bond auction scheduled for later on Wednesday. Demand for the bonds, which has been strong in recent months, often helps bolster the national currency.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,440.2 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,994.3 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 0.4% at $54.74 a barrel by 0705 GMT.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

