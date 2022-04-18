Rouble hovers near 80 vs dollar, stocks down

By 0730 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 79.65 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and added 0.2% to 85.15 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Fluctuations in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February as its financial sector and economy have taken a hit from unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

This month, the rouble could see support from tax payments as companies are due to pay a record 3 trillion roubles ($37.50 billion) in taxes, for which some export-focused companies need to sell foreign currency, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX fell 1% to 2,402.0 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.9% to 946.7 points.

Russian shares in Petropavlovsk POGR.MM, which is also listed in London POG.L, outperformed the market by gaining 3.4% following massive losses last week after the company said it was considering putting itself up for sale in the wake of sanctions on Russia and the risk of countermeasures.

