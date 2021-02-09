Rouble hovers near 74 vs dollar as oil prices ease

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Tuesday, hovering near the 74 mark versus the dollar as high oil prices and optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and U.S. fiscal stimulus outweighed lingering Russia-specific sanctions risks.

By 1502 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.07 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier pushing below 74 for the first time since Jan. 21.

It was steady versus the euro, trading at 89.60 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble will try to test the 74 mark to the dollar today, but could retreat to 74.3 by the evening, said analysts from Sberbank CIB.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $60.37 a barrel.

Nationwide protests over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was jailed last week for almost three years for parole violations that he says are trumped up, have pressured the rouble in recent weeks, though the threat of sanctions has eased.

The accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hopes U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package would be passed were breeding optimism of a faster than expected economic recovery, said BCS Global Markets.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged Russia to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this year to ward off low inflation risks, ahead of a rate-setting meeting on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to leave its key rate unchanged at 4.25%.

"Sanctions risks and a possible gradual rise in inflation speak in favour of extending the pause in rate changes," said Andrei Dyuryagin of Moscow Credit Bank Investment.

Russian stock indexes were falling away from their highest marks since Jan. 21.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% at 1,457.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,426.3.

Shares in consumer electronics retailer M.Video MVID.MM were up around2% after the company unveiled a new strategy, aiming to double its gross merchandise volume by 2025 and promising to pay 100% of net income as dividends.

(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones and Nick Macfie)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.