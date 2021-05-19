Rouble holds steady ahead of three OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near a more than one-week high against a weak dollar on Wednesday, but was held back by a drop in oil prices ahead of three OFZ treasury bond auctions.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 73.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 90.07 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $67.96 a barrel, sliding on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and on fears rising inflation might lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.

The rouble should still reach the 73 mark versus the dollar in the short term, said Locko Invest in a note.

Russia's finance ministry will offer three OFZ bonds at auctions on Wednesday.

Russian stock indexes were slightly down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,571.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,677.3 points.

Depositary receipts in retailer Lenta were up more than 2% on the day in Moscow after it announced the acquisition of Billa Russia supermarkets in a cash deal of around $263 million, the second retail tie-up in as many days.

Trust Bank raised $680 million from the sale of shares in state lender VTB VTBR.MM, while minority shareholders in online retailer Ozon were set to sell almost 6 million ADRs in an accelerated bookbuilding, sources said on Wednesday.

VTB shares were 1.7% up after the Trust deal and Ozon OZONDR.MM depositary receipts trading in Moscow gained 0.5%.

