Rouble holds steady ahead of OFZ bond auctions, stocks up

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened unchanged to slightly weaker on Wednesday, with an eye on current, mostly negative dynamics from commodity and emerging market currencies, but boosted by expectations of strong demand at OFZ treasury bond sales.

At 0755 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 64.36 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 71.03 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

OFZ bond auctions by the finance ministry take place on Wednesdays and usually prompt market players to convert foreign currency and buy the country's sovereign debt. Foreign investors held 29.7% of OFZ bonds as of Sept. 1, according to finance ministry data.

Demand for today's 20-year OFZ bond is likely to be high following strong indications from the central bank that the key rate will be reduced below 7% at the next rate-setting meeting on Oct. 25.

"Under conditions of an actively developing disinflationary trend in the Russian Federation, the allocation of paper with fixed coupons will of course attract more interest," said Rosbank in a note.

The yield for Russia's 20-year OFZ treasury bond, reached a record low of 6.91% per annum on Tuesday RU26230=.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $58.6 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.35% to 1335.54 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.47% higher at 2728.22 points.

"Equity markets got a boost yesterday after the positive start to the earnings season in the U.S. and news that the UK and EU are nearing a draft Brexit deal," said analysts from VTB Capital.

