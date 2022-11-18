Rouble holds between 60-61 vs dollar amid weaker oil

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded in a narrow range against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by oil prices lingering near 4-week lows but supported by a new tax period that sees companies buy roubles to cover domestic liabilities.

Export-focused firms usually convert their foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay tax, which supports the Russian currency.​​

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was up 0.12% versus the dollar to 60.46 by 0750 GMT, but eased 0.33% EURRUBTN=MCX against the euro to 62.54.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, was trading near four-week lows amid concerns about weakening demand in China. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were close to $89.83 a barrel and were on track to show a weekly decline.

"The rouble picture is fundamentally not changing, the consolidation around the 60.50 rouble to dollar mark continues," said Alexey Antonov from the Alor Broker.

The Russian currency may stay within the range of 60-61 roubles per dollar, Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov said, adding that high volatility is not expected today.

Russian stocks edged lower.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX declined 0.17% to 2,209.14, while the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was largely flat at 1,150.97.​​​​​​

(Reporting by Caleb Davis, Editing by William Maclean)

