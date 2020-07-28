Rouble hits two-month low vs dollar, Fed meeting in focus

Adds rouble losses

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fellto its lowest level in more than two months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking other emerging market currencies as investors turned their attention to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting when it is expected to reinforce its dovish stance.

At 1307 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 72.46RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest level since May 20, and had lost 1.1% to trade at 85.06 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its lowest since early April.

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. It could confirm hints about the benefits of an average inflation target, which would allow rates to stay lower for longer.

The rouble was also dragged down by oil prices, which dipped on Tuesday as an increasing number of coronavirus cases dampened the outlook for fuel demand and offset investors' optimism about efforts to stimulate the recovery of the U.S. economy.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $43.29 a barrel by 1305 GMT.

Later on Tuesday the rouble will be losing the boost it had received from Russia's month-end tax period, which usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency to meet local duties.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSwas down 1.1% to 1,252.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was trading 0.1% lower at 2,882.1 points.

