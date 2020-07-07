Rouble hits seven-week low on falling oil prices, coronavirus surge

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to its lowest against the U.S. dollar in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday, tracking other emerging market currencies weighed down by falling oil prices and concerns over new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble slipped 0.4% against the dollar at 72.31 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest level since May 20, and had lost 0.3% to trade at 81.65 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its lowest in more than two months.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Tuesday over concerns that a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States would hinder a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $42.57 a barrel by 0724 GMT.

A Reuters analysis of cases over the past two weeks showed that coronavirus infections are on the rise in 39 U.S. states, with the country as a whole averaging some 50,000 new cases nearly every 24 hours in recent days.

In recent days the rouble has been dragged down by a sharp decrease in daily sales of foreign currency by the finance ministry, as well as investors' conversion of rouble payouts into foreign currency during dividend season.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.2% to 1,231.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 2,823.7 points.

