Rouble hits over 2-week high as rising oil prices outweigh sanction risks

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to a more than two-week high against the dollar on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and generally more positive sentiment that outweighed concerns about new possible sanctions over jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 74.27 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its highest since Jan. 22.

Against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, it strengthened 0.7% to 89.30, earlier hitting its strongest since Jan. 21.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $60.06 a barrel, reaching a more than one-year high. O/R

Current conditions should allow the rouble to strengthen to 74 versus the dollar and possibly beyond that level, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Nationwide protests over Navalny, who was jailed last week for almost three years for parole violations he calls trumped up, have pressurised the rouble in recent weeks.

However the threat of imminent sanctions against Russia eased after the EU's foreign policy chief said no formal proposal had yet been tabled, during a rare visit to Moscow last week.

"For Russia, domestic political risks are on the rise, though protest activity may have died down temporarily, while the sanctions risk has been largely shrugged off," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

In Russian stock markets, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 1.9% to 1,459.0. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% higher at 3,438.6. Both the indexes rose to their highest since Jan. 21.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Uttaresh.V)

