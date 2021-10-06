Rouble hits over 14-month peak vs euro, OFZ yields soar on inflation fears

By 1104 GMT, the rouble was up 0.3% at 83.77 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, earlier clipping 83.7575, its strongest since July 27, 2020.

It was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 72.58 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a three-week high hit on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $82.23 a barrel, earlier reaching its highest level since October 2018.

"Booming global fuel prices creates upside for the rouble," said Renaissance Capital. "With oil prices sticking to current levels of $80-85 a barrel we see the rouble 2-3% stronger by year-end at 68.8-69.6 to the dollar."

The finance ministry raised 10 billion roubles ($137.8 million) at one OFZ treasury bond auction on Wednesday, while demand reached 28.86 billion roubles.

Yields on the government's 10-year benchmark OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely to their price, climbed to 7.59%, their highest since March 2020. RU10YT=RR

"Negative trends persist in the OFZ market," said analysts from Sberbank CIB. "Yields could continue to rise due to the surge in inflation expectations around the world."

OFZs, which Russia uses to plug budget holes, have regained popularity among foreign investors as concerns about sanctions have waned and on expectations their prices could rise higher once the central bank starts cutting rates at some point next year.

The central bank on Wednesday said it was too early to say the bank's rate hiking cycle was over and that an upward revision to its inflation forecast was highly likely later this month.

Russian stock indexes eased.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 4,206.2 points, having earlier reached an all-time high of 4,267.29 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.8% to 1,825.5 points, earlier touching 1,854.97 points, its strongest mark since August 2011.

($1 = 72.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

