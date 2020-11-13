Rouble hits one-week low vs dollar on COVID-19 fears, oil price

By 1402 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker at 77.57 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, after briefly touching 77.7075, its weakest since Nov. 6.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell by 0.5% to 91.67 EURRUBTN=MCX, far from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before oil prices crashed and the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $43.24 a barrel.

The rouble started falling again, coinciding with a decline in oil prices and the weakening of emerging markets currencies, Sberbank CIB analysts wrote.

The rouble showed little reaction to Russia's decision to tap the global market for the first time in 2020, raising 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in Eurobonds.

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the pandemic.

Pfizer's PFE.N announcement this week of positive trial results from a COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Germany's BioNTech <22UAy.F> had a brief positive impact on markets, but they generally dismissed news about the effectiveness of Russia's vaccine.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,226.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 3,019.3 points.

Shares in oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM pared losses to climb after the company said it planned to extend a share buyback programme.

Shares in business conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM rose around 1.7%, outperforming the market on reports its online retailer Ozon planned to raise about $750 million in a U.S. initial public offering.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

