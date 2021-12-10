Rouble hits one-week high vs dollar with tensions over Ukraine in focus

Adds analyst quotes, updates prices

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to a week high against the dollar on Friday and stock indexes declined along with oil prices as the market kept an eye on Moscow's tensions with the West over the situation in Ukraine.

At 1120 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% at 73.31 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest level since Dec. 3. It also firmed 0.7% to 82.67 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on Nov. 22.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 to the dollar reached in late October, taking a hit from concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, something that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in its east and failing to engage in a peace process.

Ukraine, which seeks to join NATO, says it fears an invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Moscow says its posture is purely defensive.

Analysts say the rouble is likely to strengthen if geopolitical concerns wane, gaining extra support from the central bank, which is set to raise interest rates again next week to fight stubbornly high inflation.

Sberbank CIB said it expects the Bank of Russia to hike the key rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Dec. 17 and sees the rouble firming to 67 versus the dollar in a year from now under its baseline scenario.

The rouble has a chance of firming to 72 to the dollar in the near term, Otrkitie bank analysts said in a note, adding that they see an average dollar/rouble rate at 68.6 in 2022.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSshed 0.5% to 1,624.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXfell 0.8% to 3,782.9 points.

"Panic outflows from Russia and the region almost halted completely last week, while investors continue to take money out of EM bond and equity funds. Current fund flow momentum suggests a good tactical buying opportunity may be near," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Heinrich)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.