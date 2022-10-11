Rouble hits more than three-month low on Ukraine escalation fears

By 0747 GMT the rouble was down 1.8% against the dollar at 63.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest since July 7.

It had lost 1.1% to trade at 62.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.8% against the yuan to 8.73 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"During the session we expect continued pressure on the rouble against the backdrop of lower supply of foreign currency from exporters," Banki.ru analyst Bogdan Zvarich said in a note.

Promsvyazbank analyst Yevgeny Loktyukhov pointed to escalation in Ukraine and a pullback in oil prices as a reason for the rouble's slide.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $95.0 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.1% at 943.8 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX eased by 0.2% to 1,912.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Felix Light Editing by David Goodman )

((felix.light@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.