Rouble hits highest since July vs dollar after Russian rate hike

By 1103 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 71.63 RUBUTSTN=MCX. Minutes after the central bank raised rates and flagged more hikes this year, the rouble hit 71.55, a level last seen on July 27.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.4% to 87.00 EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since March 17.

The rate hike was expected by economists after high inflation for May, which prompted a wide-scale revision of forecasts to a 50-basis-point increase, up from 25 basis points previously.

"It is now looking increasingly likely that there will be an additional 50-75bp of hikes, to 6.00-6.25%, by year-end," Capital Economics said.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's plans at a media conference at 1200 GMT.

Higher rates support the rouble by making it more attractive for carry trades in which investors borrow low-yielding currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, and convert them into roubles to buy high-yielding bonds.

The rouble, which took a hit from fears about new Western sanctions against Russia earlier this year, has been on the mend in the past few weeks ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin due on June 16.

This meeting is seen as a sign that more sanctions are not inevitable after the United States barred its banks from buying OFZ government bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $72.93 a barrel, heading for a third weekly rise on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States.O/R

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.9% to 1,691.8. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,846.7 points, earlier touching an all-time high of 3,848.08 points.

