Rouble hits four-year low on sliding oil prices, pandemic fears

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended losses on Thursday, falling to four-year lows as it tracked tumbling oil prices and reacted to investors' risk aversion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By1019 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.55RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier touching 74.75, its lowest level since early March 2016. It had also lost 1.9% to trade at 83.71 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The central bank has tried to safeguard the currency, announcing sales of foreign currency for the first time in five years this week. It said on Thursday it had sold the equivalent of 3.6 billion roubles ($48.83 million) in forex on March 10 in a bid to buttress the rouble.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the situation in the Russian economy is under the control and that the president and government "have all the tools for the situation to pass by peacefully, without shocks".

The measures taken by the central bank to contain the fall in the rouble had already started working, he said.

Former economy ministry official Kirill Tremasov, now head of investment at Loko-Invest, said the intervention, which works out at sales of around $1 billion a month, is a "very insignificant volume for the market". He accused officials of sowing false hope.

"Claims that everything is under control are simply inappropriate," he said. "The financial crisis is, for us, now more dangerous than coronavirus."

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said measures taken by governments and central banks around the globe to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic would only be short-lived.

"For now (these measures) only contribute to maintaining a high level of volatility," he said in a note. "Such steps give markets a short-term impulse, but they are not enough to move towards sustainable recovery."

The rouble, one of the world's best-performing currencies against the dollar last year, has crashed this week after oil prices sank following the unravelling of a deal to cut global output.

Oil prices fell again on Thursday, with Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, falling 6.1% to $33.6 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 8.9% to 989.3 points, its lowest level since June 2017, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 6% lower at 2,344.1 points, its lowest since December 2018.

($1 = 73.7300 roubles)

