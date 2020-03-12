Rouble hits four-year low on sliding oil prices, pandemic fears

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to new four-year lows on Thursday as it tracked falling oil prices and reacted to investors' risk aversion caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

At 0732 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest level since early March 2016. It had also lost 1.4% to trade at 83.35 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The central bank has tried to safeguard the currency, announcing this week that it was selling foreign currency for the first time in five years. It said on Thursday that it had sold the equivalent of 3.6 billion roubles ($48.83 million) in forex on March 10 in a bid to buttress the rouble.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said the measures taken by governments and central banks around the globe to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic would only be short-lived.

"For now (these measures) only contribute to maintaining a high level of volatility," he said in a note. "Such steps give markets a short-term impulse, but they are not enough to move towards sustainable recovery."

The rouble, which last year had been one of the world's best-performing currency against the dollar, has crashed this week after oil prices sank in response to the unravelling of a global deal to cut the global output.

Oil prices fell again on Thursday, with Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, falling 5.4% to $33.87 a barrel by 0728 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 6.4% to 1,016.3 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.3% lower at 2,386.7 points.

($1 = 73.7300 roubles)

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

