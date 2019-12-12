Rouble hits five-week high ahead of central bank rate decision

By 0739 GMT the rouble was up 0.1% against the dollar at 63.24 RUBUTSTN=MCX and steady at 70.43 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday approved bills aimed at hampering Russian energy pipelines and boosting NATO but delayed voting on a measure that would target certain Russian banks, the country's cyber sector and new sovereign debt in addition to strict measures on Russia's oil and gas sector.

Interest rate decisions remain in focus this week after Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the European Central Bank's rate decision due later on Thursday and Russia's central bank meeting on Friday.

A Reuters poll on Monday forecast a fifth Russian rate cut this year as consumer inflation has slipped below its target and is on track to fall further.

Former central banker Georgy Luntovsky, now head of the Association of Russian Banks, said he believes that the maximum rate cut would be 25 basis points.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $64.10 a barrel.

Yields on Russia's 10-year OFZ treasury bond, which move inversely to their price, were hovering around 6.41% ahead of the interest ate decision, having fallen in line with previous rate cuts this year. RU10YT=RR

Russian five-year sovereign credit default swaps indicated at about 60 basis points, having started the year at 153 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG, according to IHS Markit.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.3% at 1,482.7 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX firmed by 0.7% to 2,975.7 points.

Shares in Surgutneftegas SNGS.MM, Russia's fourth-biggest oil producer, were up 4%.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in LONDON Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Goodman)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.