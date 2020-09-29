Rouble hits 93 vs euro as conflict risk pummels Russian assets

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble nosedived on Tuesday, hitting 93 against the euro and continuing its sharp downward trajectory from the previous two trading sessions as clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and rising coronavirus cases at home weighed on Russian assets.

At 0732 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.8% to trade at 93.04 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, reaching levels not seen since January 2016.

It was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 79.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 79.8725 for the first time since March 30.

Fighting escalated on Monday between Russia's neighbour Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and at least 55 people were killed in a second day of heavy clashes, with more casualties reported overnight.

The main reason for pressure on rouble assets was investors' fears that Russia would be dragged into the conflict, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov. He added that the spread of coronavirus in Russia was another risk.

Moscow school holidays in October will be extended, while sources told Reuters last week that hospitals have been instructed to free up hundreds of beds for COVID-19 patients in the capital, in response to a sharp increase in cases.

Russia's central bank on Tuesday said it would sell an additional 2.9 billion roubles a day as part of foreign currency interventions, starting from Oct. 1. It has been carrying out foreign currency interventions since March.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $42.27 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% to 1,161.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,937.0 points.

