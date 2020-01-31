Rouble hits 7-week lows as Russia reports first coronavirus cases

(Updates with rouble drop, adds comments) MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble erased earlier gains and fell again on Friday despite rising oil prices after Moscow reported its first cases of the Chinese coronavirus. At 1248 GMT, the rouble was down 0.6% against the dollar at 63.61 , a level last seen on Dec. 11. Against the euro, the rouble dropped 0.6% to 70.29 after hitting 70.07 on Thursday, heading away from 2020 highs seen three weeks ago. The outbreak of the coronavirus remains in focus as its death toll topped 200 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency, boosting concerns about the economic implications. [nL4N29Z6DC] On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the first two cases of coronavirus were reported in Russia. The infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated. "Risk sentiment could deteriorate late in the day as investors may opt to hedge positions in risk assets going into the weekend amid fears of a repeat of last weekend when new coronavirus cases spiked," said Sberbank CIB, an investment arm or Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank . "Against this backdrop, we think the rouble could temporarily weaken above USD/RUB 63.5, but this would be a good level at which to buy it," it added. Russia kept its lengthy land border with China partially closed to try to prevent the coronavirus spreading from its southern neighbour and suspended the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese nationals. [nL8N29Z3Q8] "The rouble volatility has increased amid this backdrop, but its weakening is not threatening as the rouble just got back to levels of December 2019," Rosbank said in a note. "We still expect the rouble rate to stabilise in the range of 61.5-62.5 (versus the dollar) on a one-month horizon." Oil prices rose on Friday following sharp losses this week, with Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, gaining 0.6% to $58.65 a barrel. Shrugging off moves in oil prices, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.6% to 1,535.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,099.5 points. Russian oil producer Lukoil outperformed the broader market by gaining 2.2% on the day after global index provider MSCI increased the weight of Lukoil shares in its indexes. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Cawthorne) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1)

