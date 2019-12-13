Rouble hits 5-month vs dollar high ahead of central bank meeting

Russian assets buoyed by U.S.-China trade deal hopes

Rouble at 5-mth high vs dollar

Rouble firms to strongest since March 2018 vs euro

RTS stock index at highest in 6 years

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday, hitting a five-month high versus the dollar, with interest rates in focus ahead of a central bank meeting at which it expected to cut interest rates.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 62.58 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 62.56 earlier in the morning, a level last reached on July 15.

The rouble gained 0.1% to 69.88 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX after hitting its strongest level since March 2018 at 69.72 late on Thursday.

The central bank meets today. A Reuters poll on Monday forecast it would cut Russia's key rate by a further 25 basis points to 6.25% as consumer inflation has slipped below its target and is on track to fall further.

Positive news from Washington also supported the rouble as U.S. sources said on Thursday that terms for a trade deal with China were set.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. "They want it, and so do we."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $64.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes also rose, benefiting from the upbeat global sentiment, according to analysts at Aton Research.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 1.506.5 points, a six-year high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2.992.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh and John Stonestreet)

