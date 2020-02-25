Rouble hits 2020 low vs dollar on coronavirus fears

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell more than 1% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in over four months as it tracked other emerging market currencies still reeling from investors' concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% weaker against the dollar at 64.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest since Oct. 9, and had lost 1.4% to trade at 70.50 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, hitting its lowest level since Feb. 3.

Bogdan Zvarich, head analyst at Promsvyazbank, said the rouble could come close to falling to 65 against the dollar given the negative global background.

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic, as infections tick past 80,000 people.

Almost all of the coronavirus infections are in China but recent sharp rises in cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran rattled markets on Monday.

Russia's finance ministry is set to announce later on Tuesday the OFZ treasury bond auctions it usually holds on Wednesday, but analysts have raised the prospect that auctions could be cancelled because of turbulence on global markets.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.3% to 1,489.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 3,069.3 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up around 0.8% to $56.78 per barrel as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4% in the previous session.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Abramov, Editing by Ed Osmond)

