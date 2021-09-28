Rouble hits 14-month high vs euro, Russian stocks renew record highs

Updates prices, adds OFZ detail

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a 14-month peak versus the euro on Tuesday and Russia's benchmark MOEX stock index surged to an all-time high, supported by higher oil prices, while the finance ministry cancelled this week's bond auctions, citing market volatility.

By 0742 GMT, the rouble traded at 84.76 eurosEURRUBTN=MCX, up 0.1%, after earlier touching 84.5775, its strongest since July 28, 2020.

Against the dollar, the rouble was 0.1% weaker at 72.58 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

Declining sanctions fears and rebounding oil prices have helped the Russian currency pare losses in the past few months.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $79.89 a barrel, earlier crossing the $80 threshold for the first time since October 2018.

"The risks in the oil market are skewed towards the upside until the end of the year, and our model points out that USDRUB could slip below the 72.00 mark, should international portfolio inflows in Russian assets remain on track," VTB Capital said in a note.

The rouble, however, retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2018, when oil prices were near current levels, the rouble traded at around 65 versus the dollar and 75 to the euro.

The finance ministry said it would not hold weekly bond auctions on Wednesday in an effort to contribute to market stability amid increased volatility.

OFZ bond yields climbed on Monday and Tuesday to 7.35%, their highest since June 10, before settling back to 7.28%. RU10YT=RR

Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, earlier suggested the ministry may decide against auctions this week as the borrowing plan for the quarter has been fulfilled ahead of schedule.

The finance ministry has also said it may borrow less than planned in the final part of this year.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 4,090.9 after hitting yet another record high of 4,112.31.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSwas flat at 1,774.6 points, earlier touching 1,788.01 points, its strongest since August 2011.

Shares in Gazprom GAZP.MM, already lifted by the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, climbed 1% to levels last seen in May 2008 after Hungary signed a long-term gas supply deal with Russia.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Giles Elgood and Steve Orlofsky)

