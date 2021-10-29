Rouble hits 1-week low, but set for biggest monthly gain in 2021

By 1516 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 70.85 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after losing more than 1% earlier in the session, stepping away from its strongest level since June 2020 of 69.21 it scaled on Tuesday.

Even with Friday's drop, the rouble has firmed around 2.5% versus the dollar in October.

The dollar-rouble pair has remained on a downward trend since the first half of October, and investors prefer using gains in the pair to sell the greenback against the Russian currency, VTB Capital said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble recovered from a one-week low, paring losses to gain 0.1% to trade at 81.98 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble lost ground after the end of monthly tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their dollar and euro revenues to meet local liabilities.

Demand for the dollar before the weekend and investors converting roubles into foreign currency after dividend payments could see the rouble weaken to near 71 versus the greenback, Sberbank CIB said in a note.

But the rouble retains support from high oil prices and the central bank's monetary policy. The Bank of Russia raised rates six times this year and is expected to deliver another hike in December, boosting the appeal for Russian assets.

The rouble would have been at 74-75 against the dollar without the central bank's rate hikes, said Anton Tabakh, chief economist at Expert RA rating agency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $84.25 a barrel, heading for the first weekly loss in at least eight weeks. O/R

Russian stock indexes retreated from recent record peaks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 2.1% to 1,841.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 1.1% to 4,144.2, heading away from its all-time high of 4,292.68 it hit in mid-October.

"The Russian equity market may find it difficult to keep rallying in the face of increasing outflows from EM equity funds," BCS Global Markets said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ramakrishnan M.)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

