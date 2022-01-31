Rouble heads towards one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Monday, heading towards a one-week high versus the dollar, after Moscow said last week it was ready to continue dialogue with the West over the Ukraine crisis.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 77.46 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It had sunk to a near 15-month low last week of 80.4125.

The rouble could firm past 77 versus the greenback today, said Promsvyazbank analysts, forecasting a target range of 76.5-78 this week, provided there were no news shocks.

The currency had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.45 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia said last week the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but said it was ready to keep talking. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations it plans to invade.

"The geopolitical situation remains up in the air – the temporary lull in tensions may leave room for further upside if shocks are avoided," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Western nations have promised tough economic sanctions should Russia make an incursion. The U.S. Senate is close to reaching a deal on legislation to target Russian banks and sovereign debt.

Russia is also grappling with persistently high inflation, which accelerated to 8.64% as of Jan. 21, leading market analysts to forecast another significant rate increase at the central bank's next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 11, after seven key rate hikes to 8.50% from 4.25% in 2021.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on Monday said annual inflation will likely reach 8.7%-8.9% at the end of January, well above the central bank's 4% target.

"In the current situation, we see a likely key rate hike in February by one percentage point to 9.5%," the EDB said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4% at $91.28 a barrel, near a more than seven-year high and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.7% to 1,445.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% higher at 3,553.8 points, a two-week high.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

