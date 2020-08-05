Rouble heads away from 3-month low, OFZ bonds enjoy demand

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from three-month lows hit earlier this week with the help of higher oil prices and strong demand for government bonds.

The rouble was weak in past weeks under pressure from geopolitical risks, global risk aversion related to the coronavirus and Russia's corporate dividend season that fuelled conversion into other currencies.

After touching 74.68 against the dollar on Monday, its weakest since early May, the rouble firmed 1% on the day to 72.83 against the greenback as of 1454 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX.

The rouble showed little reaction to the finance ministry's plan to cut FX sales from reserves in August.

ING said lower state FX interventions leave the rouble open to volatility in the near-term, expecting it to hover within a 70-75 range against the dollar in the third quarter.

Sberbank CIB said the rouble may weaken to 77 against the dollar in August before returning to 70 towards the end of this year.

The rouble firmed when the ministry held two weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds where it sold 93.7 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in rouble-denominated papers, enjoying demand of more than 304 billion.

Demand for these bonds is underpinned by expectations that Russia will continue cutting rates and serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 0.3% to 86.54 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at a distance from levels of around 70 seen in February before the coronavirus outbreak and a slump in prices for oil, Russia's main export.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 3.7% at $46.06 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 2.3% to 1,289.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% higher at 2,979.1 points, its highest since late February.

