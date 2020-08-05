Rouble heads away from 3-month low ahead of OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from three-month lows hit earlier this week ahead of the finance ministry's treasury bond auctions, while stocks climbed to their highest since February.

At 0744 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 73.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Monday it had touched 74.68, its weakest level since early May.

The dollar may stabilise within a range of 73-73.5 against the dollar on Wednesday, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds are in focus. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

The finance ministry will also disclose the volume of foreign currency it plans to sell on the market in the month ahead, shedding light on the amount of state support for the rouble.

Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 0.3% to 86.51 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at a distance from levels of around 70 seen in February before the coronavirus outbreak and a slump in prices for oil, Russia's main export.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 0.6% at $44.69 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.6% to 1,280.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 2,972.4 points, its highest since late February.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

