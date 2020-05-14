Rouble flat as FX interventions, oil prices offset grim global economic outlook

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, the central bank interventions and stronger oil prices offsetting the grim economic outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that saw investors shun risky assets.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was nearly unchanged against the dollar, trading at 73.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and was flat against the euro at 79.90 EURRUBTN=MCX.

On Wednesday, Powell said there would be an "extended period" of weak economic growth, comments that prompted investors to move to safe-haven assets.

In recent weeks the Russian central bank has been buttressing the rouble with daily sales of foreign currency, although they declined to the equivalent of 14.7 billion roubles ($199.52 million), down from around 20 billion roubles last week.

On the local market, the rouble is set to receive support from Russia's month-end tax period beginning on Friday. These tax payments which generally prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currencies revenues to meet local liabilities.

Oil prices rose on Thursday because of an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks, but gains were capped by the coronavirus pandemic containing fuel demand.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.4% at $29.90 a barrel by 0808 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,099.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 2,581.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.