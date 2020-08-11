Rouble firms vs dollar as Russia approves COVD-19 vaccine

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine still has to complete final trials, raising concerns among some experts at the speed of its approval, but the Russian business conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM has said it expects to put it into mass production by the end of the year.

Shares in Sistema jumped almost 10% on the day, outperforming the broader market.

The rouble gained 0.9% to 72.84 versus the dollar by 1303 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a three-month low of 74.68 hit last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.4% to 85.92 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is regaining ground, helped by higher oil prices, after a steep slide in July when investors in Russian stocks converted their rouble-denominated dividends into other currencies.

In the second half of July, international market players bought the equivalent of 128 billion roubles ($1.75 billion) in hard currency for converting dividend payments, exceeding state forex sales of 126 billion roubles between July 8 and Aug. 9, VTB Capital said, citing central bank data.

Belarus remained in focus even though the protests there have so far had little impact on the Russian market.

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4% at $45.62 a barrel, underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen. This supported Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2% to 1,293.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 2,993.7 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.1600 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.