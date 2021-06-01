Rouble firms towards mid-March peak, Russian stocks hit record highs

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, heading towards its highest since mid-March against the dollar as rising oil prices pushed up the MOEX stock index to a record.

At 0733 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier coming within a whisker of Tuesday's 73.10 high, its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely to be a trading error in thin holiday volume.

It gained 0.2% to trade at 89.61 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $70.4 a barrel, a near three-month high, boosted by growing optimism over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

Hopes that a June 16 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will improve strained ties between the two countries gave additional support to Russian assets, even as Moscow promised to send "uncomfortable" signals to Washington ahead of the meeting.

"Russia-bashing has quieted and some cautious optimism has emerged that some semblance of a rapprochement in Russia-U.S. relations will come from the Putin-Biden summit," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% at 1,620.2 points, its strongest mark since January 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% higher at 3,765.8 points, a record high.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Nick Macfie)

