Rouble firms towards 74 vs dollar, MOEX retreats from all-time high

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Tuesday, heading towards 74 against the dollar as perceptions of political risk moderated, while the benchmark MOEX stock index slid from an all-time high.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.16 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It briefly soared as high as 72.0025 on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, its strongest since late July.

"We expect attempts from the rouble to continue a moderate strengthening... A reassessment of geopolitical risks and high oil price levels will support the national currency," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 90.03 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian assets saw some support last week from expectations that President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart in Washington Joe Biden could meet soon after the U.S. side proposed a summit in June.

Trading activity is expected to recover after the May 1-10 period that was declared a public holiday in Russia, opening the door for the rouble to advance to the 73-74 range, Locko Invest said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $67.87 a barrel but still close to 2021 highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.4% at 1,549.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 1.3% at 3,644.9 points after rallying to its highest-ever level of 3,713.49 on Monday.

Moscow-listed GDRs in Russian lender TCS Group Holding were down 0.4% TCSGDR.MM, outperforming the broader market after the company reported a record first-quarter profit.

