Rouble firms towards 73 vs dollar ahead of Russia economic forum

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed slightly towards the 73-mark against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, as investors looked ahead to news from Russia's major annual economic conference to gauge the country's business outlook.

At 0500 GMT, the rouble added 0.05% to 73.13 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 73.08, its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

On traders' radar is the country's economic forum at St Petersburg, with the main events scheduled to take place later on Thursday and Friday.

Thousands of officials and executives are expected to gather in person at the event, dubbed the "Russian Davos", where President Vladimir Putin will give a speech.

The meet will focus on Russia's political standoff with the West, economic recovery, COVID-19 vaccines, green energy, among other issues.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 89.26 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Even though fears of more imminent sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined, the rouble retains a visible geopolitical discount and lacks momentum to regain ground. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $71.75 a barrel, paving the road for a further rise in Russian stock indexes after the MOEX hit a record high of 3,817.68 on Tuesday .IMOEX.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

