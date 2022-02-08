Rouble firms to near 4-week high at 75 vs dollar after Putin-Macron talks

By 1220 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 75.09 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier touching 74.99, its strongest level since Jan. 13.

The rouble may try to test the 73-75 range against the greenback, Promsvyazbank analysts said.

The currency had gained 0.6% to trade at 85.79 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, also clipping its strongest since Jan. 13 earlier in the session.

The rouble has moved away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 hit last month when Western powers threatened to impose more sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied having any such plans.

"Severe sanctions on Russia could have negative rating implications for the sovereign and banks," Fitch Ratings said in a note. Though it does not anticipate a full-scale invasion, Fitch said tensions over Ukraine have increased the risk of conflict and more far-reaching sanctions.

But evidence of diplomacy was giving investors cause for positivity.

"There are signs of optimism regarding Russian geopolitical risk perception this week," said Alfa Bank, pointing to the Macron-Putin meeting and Macron's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

Traders are also looking ahead to Friday, when the Bank of Russia is widely expected to raise its key interest rate from 8.5% in its fight against stubbornly high inflation.

Higher rates support the rouble by making investment into rouble-denominated assets more attractive.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.2% at $90.67 a barrel, but not far from a more than seven-year high. O/R

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.4% to 1,479.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 3,526.2 points.

EXPLAINER-Ukraine: clouds on the horizon for Europe's economy

EXPLAINER-How Western sanctions might target Russia

FACTBOX-What sanctioning Putin might mean in practice

GRAPHIC-How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alison Williams)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.