Rouble firms to July 2020 levels, OFZ bonds slip on rate hike outlook

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble climbed to its strongest levels since late July 2020 and OFZ treasury bonds fell on Tuesday as the market digested inflation news that favours a rate rise this week.

At 1233 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 72.38RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since July 28, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

The rouble was on the mend in the past few weeks ahead of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. The meeting was seen as a sign that more sanctions were not inevitable after the U.S. barred its banks from buying OFZ bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

The rouble extended gains after market expectations shifted towards a more aggressive rate hike that the market expects the Russian central bank to deliver this Friday.

"The rate increase at the nearest central bank meeting is inevitable," Raiffeisen Bank said.

The expectations for a bigger rate hike of 50 basis points arose after annual consumer inflation accelerated more than thought to 6.0% in May.

Higher rates can support the rouble but they are also driving yields of OFZ bonds higher, pushing their prices inversely lower.

Yields on 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds rose to 7.30% on Wednesday, their highest since mid-April RU10YT=RR.

Economists polled by Reuters before the inflation data was released had on average predicted a 25-basis-point hike to 5.25%.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.7% to 88.20EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since March 19, still trading visibly weaker than at levels of around 68 it was at 2020 when oil prices stood near the current $71.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, shed 0.6% to $71.10 a barrel, after data showing China's oil imports fell in May sparked concerns about the fragile state of demand recovery. O/R

Russian stock indexes were up mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gaining 0.2% to 1,656.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,809.9 points.

