Rouble firms to fresh 16-month peak vs dollar

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices as well as month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

At 0819 GMT, the rouble gained 0.5% to 69.39 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since June 26, 2020.

So far this year, the rouble firmed nearly 7% versus the dollar.

"The rouble looks overheated from a technical point of view which makes us worry about a possible return of the U.S. currency above the 70 rouble mark in the near term," Promsvyazbank analysts said.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.5% to 80.53 EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on July 14, 2020.

The rouble firmed past the 70-mark versus the greenback on Friday for the first time since mid-2020 after the central bank surprised markets by raising its key interest rate in a larger-than-expected step of 75 basis points to 7.5%.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase investment appeal of Russian assets. The rouble is also supported by month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert some of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $85.89 a barrel, hovering near a seven-year high. O/R

"Russia's life blood is being buoyed amid tight global supply and prospects of increasing demand as economies re-open," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.7% to 1,932.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.03% higher at 4,256.2 points, trading neat its all-time high of 4,292.68 touched on Oct. 14.

