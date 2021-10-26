Rouble firms to fresh 16-month peak vs dollar

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices as well as month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

Updates with rouble gains, adds comment

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level since June 2020 on Tuesday, buttressed by globally high oil and gas prices as well as month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

At 0819 GMT, the rouble gained 0.5% to 69.39 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since June 26, 2020.

So far this year, the rouble firmed nearly 7% versus the dollar.

"The rouble looks overheated from a technical point of view which makes us worry about a possible return of the U.S. currency above the 70 rouble mark in the near term," Promsvyazbank analysts said.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.5% to 80.53 EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on July 14, 2020.

The rouble firmed past the 70-mark versus the greenback on Friday for the first time since mid-2020 after the central bank surprised markets by raising its key interest rate in a larger-than-expected step of 75 basis points to 7.5%.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase investment appeal of Russian assets. The rouble is also supported by month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert some of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $85.89 a barrel, hovering near a seven-year high. O/R

"Russia's life blood is being buoyed amid tight global supply and prospects of increasing demand as economies re-open," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.7% to 1,932.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.03% higher at 4,256.2 points, trading neat its all-time high of 4,292.68 touched on Oct. 14.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More