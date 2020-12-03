Rouble firms past 75 for first time since September

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared earlier losses and firmed on Thursday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on global oil output, while stock indexes hovered near multi-month highs helped by vaccine hopes.

The rouble gained 0.3% to 74.85 against the dollar as of 1341 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, crossing the 75 threshold for the first time since Sept. 18.

Many market participants expect the rouble to firm against the dollar as "everybody's talking about vaccines and stimulus while there is no word on sanctions," said an FX dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale voluntary vaccination programme to begin next week across Russia, saying teachers and doctors should be first to get the country's Sputnik V vaccine.

"Mass vaccinations should have a limited impact on our growth expectations, but they should ease concerns about stricter lockdowns in 4Q20 and 1Q21," Sova Capital said.

The rouble's upside, however, is likely to be limited by demand for foreign currency that can increase if it moves towards 74.50 to the dollar, Sberbank CIB said in a note.

State support for the rouble will wane in the month ahead as the finance ministry said on Thursday it will trim its regular FX sales.

Versus the euro, the rouble was steady at 90.19 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

Talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia on policies for 2021 are in focus after earlier discussions produced no compromise on how to tackle weak oil demand. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $47.94 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down after rallying in the past few days.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS lost 0.2% to trade at 1,333.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 3,169.2 points, having briefly touched 3,192.98, its highest since January.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

