Rouble firms past 74 vs dollar as oil prices recover

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in light trade on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in prices for oil, Russia's key export, in the absence of central bank interventions.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.95 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from the 75.97 hit briefly on Monday which was the weakest level since April 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 1.3% to 80.57 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Market volatility could be higher than usual and trading activity below average as Monday and Tuesday are official holidays in Russia.

On Tuesday, investors priced in an increase in oil prices driven by expectations that fuel demand will begin to recover as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 7.2% at $29.14 a barrel.

The rouble, however, received no support from the central bank on Monday and Tuesday, but it is expected to resume daily selling of foreign currency from Wednesday.

Last week the central bank was selling around $270 million worth of foreign currency a day to ease downside pressure on the rouble in the first FX interventions since 2015.

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.7% to 1,128.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 2,653.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.