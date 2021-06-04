Rouble firms past 73 vs dollar, Gazprom shares rally

By 1251 GMT, the rouble gained 0.4% to 72.95 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since March 17, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

The rouble extended gains versus the greenback after data showed U.S. employers boosted hiring in May as the easing pandemic.

Against the euro, the rouble firmed 0.1% to 88.73 EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since April 1.

Traders were tracking news from the economic forum at St Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin said Russia's economy avoided catastrophe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now approaching pre-crisis levels, an assertion backed up by data showing a 34.7% jump in retail sales in April.

The rouble extended gains made on Thursday after the finance ministry said it would remove U.S. dollar assets from its National Wealth Fund within a month, in what analysts said was a political move ahead of a presidential Russia-U.S. summit.

"We think that the impact of the suggested changes to NWF's structure of holdings is neutral for the rouble," VTB Capital said.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $71.86 a barrel, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. O/R

On the stock market, shares in Gazprom jumped 1.3% GAZP.MM on the day after Putin said Russia was ready to start filling its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with gas as that first line has been finished.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.6% to 1,646.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX added 0.2% to 3,812.4 points, moving closer to an all-time peak of 3,837.73 it reached on Thursday.

