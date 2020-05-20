Rouble firms past 72 vs dollar before government bond auctions

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday, crossing the 72 mark against the dollar for the first time since March 11, buoyed by preparations for government bond auctions and tax payments.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble gained 0.8% to 71.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX and firmed 0.6% to 78.73 versus the euroEURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble enjoyed support ahead of the finance ministry's weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds, popular among foreign investors.

On Wednesday, yields on 10-year OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR remained close to the record low of 5.45% it touched this week on investors' hopes that their yields will fall even lower when the central bank cuts the key interest rate next month. Bond prices move inversely to their yields.

Month-end tax payments also usually support the rouble by prompting export-focused companies to convert their foreign-currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Analysts said the rouble may receive only a short-lived boost from Wednesday's OFZ auctions.

"We do not believe in the rouble's strength in the medium term," Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, said in a note. "Oil prices are too low and the economy is too weak."

Data showed on Tuesday Russia's economic growth slowed to 1.6% in the first quarter. The economy is expected to contract significantly this year because of low oil prices and the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 300,000 people in Russia.

Oil prices rose on signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, but worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains. [O/R]

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 11% at $35 per barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was trading 2.4% higher at 1,205.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 1.4% at 2,749.6 points.

