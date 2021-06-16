Rouble firms past 72 vs dollar ahead of Biden-Putin meeting

Adds quote, updates prices

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Wednesday ahead of long-awaited talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, two days after the latest U.S. sanctions against Moscow came into force.

Amid strained relations between Moscow and Washington, the two leaders will hold their first summit in Geneva later on Wednesday. Both have expressed hopes that the meeting can lead to stable and predictable relations.

At 0848 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 71.96RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards 71.55, a level it reached on Friday for the first time since July 27 last year.

Against the euro, the rouble added 0.3% to 87.29 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Should the two camps emerge with rhetoric that even moderately hints of a potential 'normalisation' of relations, markets would gear up for another leg up," BCS Brokerage said of the summit.

"Yet, to reiterate, if not, how the market reacts will be a function of the degree to which the current status quo has or has not changed."

Trading activity is expected to be lower than average as the market awaits the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

"We think the rouble can gain a foothold around 71.5 (versus the dollar) if the geopolitical situation remains calm following the Putin-Biden meeting and the Fed's rhetoric remains rather dovish," Sberbank CIB said.

The Geneva meeting comes as the Russian finance ministry holds its weekly OFZ treasury bond auction where it will offer a new series of paper after the latest U.S. sanctions barred U.S. banks from buying rouble-denominated state debt from June 14.

Russian stock indexes were mixed as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.2% to $74.15 a barrel. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.4% to 1,672.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,819.5 points, hovering near an all-time high of 3,865.20 it touched on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams and Giles Elgood)

