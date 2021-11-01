Rouble firms past 71 vs dollar, stocks resume gains on higher oil

Updates with rouble gains, adds analyst comment

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble reversed earlier losses and firmed on Monday, advancing past the 71 mark against the dollar, while stock indexes climbed higher on the first day of Russia's short trading week.

At 0945 GMT, the rouble gained 0.3% to 70.75 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards its strongest level since June 2020 of 69.21 it touched last week.

The rouble added 0.1% to 81.85 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Nov. 2-3 meeting is in focus as the market is looking for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018 and the number of such increases.

The Fed is also widely expected to announce it will taper its $120 billion monthly bond buying program by $15 billion. Monetary tightening in the United States is likely to support the dollar, while putting pressure on the rouble.

The rouble, which outperformed other emerging market currencies so far this year, can also see downside pressure from risk aversion as players usually tend to lower risk exposure ahead of long weekends. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Nov. 4 and then on Nov. 6-7.

But, the Russian currency retains support from high commodity prices, strong current account surplus and high-yielding appeal, Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, said in a note.

"The rouble will resume gradual firming and will reach 68.00-70.00 by year-end," Polevoy said.

The rouble got a boost from the central bank that raised rates sharply last month and is widely expected to hike the rate for the seventh time this year in December.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $84.65 a barrel, regaining ground ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting due on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.2% to 1,866.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 4,193.6 points, heading towards its all-time high of 4,292.68 hit in October.

