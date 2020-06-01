Rouble firms past 70 vs dollar for first time since early March

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, crossing the 70 threshold against the globally weaker dollar for the first time since early March amid higher oil prices and hopes for a global recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

At 1550 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 69.45RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from a four-year low of 80.75 hit in mid-March. Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.9% to trade at 77.20EURRUBTN=MCX, a level last seen on March 6.

The rouble's target range in the short-term is 69-71.5 against the greenback, Sberbank Asset Management said in a weekly note.

The global appetite for riskier assets, such as the rouble, got a boost from Chinese and European data that suggested the the global economy is showing signs of recovery.

In Russia, the downturn in the manufacturing sector lost steam, a PMI report showed on Monday.

Investors were also relieved that U.S. President Donald Trump left a trade deal with China intact despite moving to end Washington's special treatment for Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing seeking to impose new security legislation on the city.

But the novel coronavirus remains in focus in Russia, which has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, the head of its sovereign wealth fund told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $37.61 a barrel after hitting $38.31, its highest since mid-March.

Higher crude prices supported Russian stock indexes. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSended the day 2.3% higher at 1,247.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXclimbed 0.6% to 2,750.2 points.

