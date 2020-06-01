Rouble firms past 70 vs dollar for first time since early March

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Monday, crossing the 70 threshold against the dollar for the first time since early March amid higher oil prices and hopes for a global recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 69.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.2% to trade at 77.75 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The global appetite for riskier assets, such as the rouble, got a boost from China, where factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

The downturn in Russia's manufacturing sector also lost steam, a PMI report showed on Monday.

But the novel coronavirus remains in focus in Russia, which has the third-largest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, the head of its sovereign wealth fund told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.16% at $37.78 a barrel after hitting $38.31, its highest since mid-March.

Higher crude prices supported Russian stock indexes. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.3% to 1,247.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 2,763.3 points.

