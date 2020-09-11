Rouble firms on weak dollar as oil prices hover around $40 per barrel

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a one-week high on Friday against a weakening dollar, boosted by positive comments from Russia's central bank on Thursday and supported by oil prices that hovered near $40 per barrel.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% against the dollar at 74.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since Sept. 2. Versus the euro, it had gained 0.2% to trade at 88.68 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $39.85 a barrel, close to a near three-month low, but fluctuating around the $40 mark.

"The main factor contributing to sales in local currency will be the situation on the energy market," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The central bank on Thursday confirmed extra foreign currency sales would begin in October, supporting the rouble, and played down the currency's recent decline ahead of an interest rate decision next week.

Continued political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and fallout from the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are ebbing, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov, though he added that they could reappear.

"The resumption of talks about sanctions over Navalny's poisoning or a worsening of the situation with Belarus will quickly throw (the dollar-rouble rate) above 76," he said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,213.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,884.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

