Rouble firms on trade deal hopes, stocks climb

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened firmer on Friday, helped by renewed hopes that the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal, following comments by the White House's economic adviser.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 63.88 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 70.43 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Larry Kudlow said "the mood music is pretty good" after negotiators from the world's two largest economies spoke on the telephone, raising hopes that the trade war could be coming to an end, but did not give further details over possible timings.

"The pendulum of emerging markets has swung to the side of optimism, even despite the fact that news regarding a trade deal between the United States and China remains changeable," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $62.5 a barrel.

In the local market, the rouble should gain support from the start of the Russian tax period. Traditionally, Russia's currency benefits from the sale of export revenues in the second half of the month.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,444.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,929.9 points, heading back towards the 3,009.1 point high reached last week.

