Rouble firms on oil price rebound, currency interventions

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Thursday, helped by rebounding oil prices, larger currency interventions by the central bank and month-end taxes that prompt companies to convert their foreign currency to meet local duties.

The rouble in recent weeks has been pummelled by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic that are dragging the country's economy into a recession.

The Russian central bank last month began using different tools to contain the rouble's volatility, including the first foreign currency sales it had carried out since 2015.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 1.0% stronger against the dollar at 75.13 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 1.24% to trade at 81.09 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices on Thursday were extending gains amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel. O/R

U.S. crude futures fell to below minus $40 on Monday on concerns that buyers were running out of storage to receive deliveries.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4.2% at $21.22 a barrel by 0725 GMT.

Russian central bank data published on Thursday showed it had sold foreign currency worth 19.2 billion roubles ($255.86 million) on Tuesday, up from the 16.8 billion roubles it sold in the previous day and higher than the daily amounts it had sold last week.

Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, said in a note he saw no potential for the rouble strengthening in the medium term and that its firming was explained by the central bank's foreign currency interventions.

Economists expect the bank, which is expected to slash the key interest rate on Friday, to increase foreign currency sales to buttress the national currency.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank the cut the rate by a deeper-than-usual 50 basis points to 5.50%.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.8% to 1,085.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 2,585.5 points.

($1 = 75.0400 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)

