Rouble firms on month-end taxes, with eyes on possible sanctions

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed in thin trade on Thursday, thanks to demand related to local tax payments, but risks of new sanctions against Russia capped gains, while stock indexes were mixed after a recent sell-off.

At 1210 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 74.43 RUBUTSTN=MCX, off its weakest level since early December of 75.91, which it touched on Tuesday.

"We think the rouble could approach 74 today thanks to the support from exporters and potential temporary gains in the euro," Sberbank CIB said.

The mineral extraction tax due on Friday could require payments of more than 300 billion roubles ($4 billion), Sberbank CIB said.

Export-focused companies usually support the rouble towards the end of every month as they convert foreign currency to pay month-end taxes.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.9% to 90.69 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic gained pace.

The rouble has been on a recovery path since the U.S. presidential election in early November, but tumbled this week after Washington promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russians.

Adding to pressure on Russian assets, the United States is urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks, senior Trump administration officials said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $50.84 a barrel but was holding well above $50 per barrel in light holiday trade as a drop in U.S. stockpiles spurred demand hopes, while hints of an imminent Brexit deal underpinned investors' risk appetite. O/R

Russian stocks were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% at 1,371.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,237.3 points, heading away from an all-time high of 3,318.39 hit last week.

($1 = 74.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

