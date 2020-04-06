Rouble firms on hopes for global oil deal, stocks up

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, heading away from four-year lows it hit last month, as the market was pricing in hopes that the world's largest crude producers will broker a deal to curb output and shore up prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are close to agreeing on the deal to reduce a global glut, a top Russian oil negotiator said on Monday, while sources in Moscow told Reuters that Russia was ready for "significant cuts."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3.8% at $32.84 a barrel as of 1616 GMT but hovered well above an 18-year low of $21.65 touched a week ago.

The rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 76.19 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 76.05, its highest since March 18.

"The rouble volatility will be high because of oil prices in the coming weeks, but its firming to 70-75 against the dollar in the second half of 2020 remains the base scenario," said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING in Moscow.

Nordea bank said it sees the rouble returning to 75 against the dollar and 82 versus the euro in April.

Still, the rouble remains one of the worst-performing currencies against the greenback so far this year, and is under pressure from the economic fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rouble's drop to its lowest levels since 2016 in March did not substantially spur inflation, data showed on Monday. Annual inflation picked up to 2.5% last month from 2.3% in February, remaining below the 4% target.

This should leave the door open for the central bank to cut rates as soon as at its next board meeting on April 24, analysts at Capital Economics said.

Lower rates make lending cheaper and may cushion Russia's economic contraction, which looks inevitable given the drop in oil prices and the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.4% stronger at 82.32 EURRUBTN=MCX, far away from levels of around 70 seen before a sell-off that began in late February.

The Russian central bank also supported the rouble by selling foreign currency in its first interventions since early 2015. Last week, the bank increased its daily sales to around 15.7 billion roubles ($205 million) worth of FX.

Russian stock indexes were up after days of heavy losses in March. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS finished the day 3.2% higher at 1,084.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 2% to 2,622.6 points.

($1 = 76.5850 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Holmes/Mark Heinrich)

