Rouble firms on higher risk sentiment and oil prices

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against a weak U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking other emerging market currencies lifted by greater risk sentiment on global markets and higher oil prices.

The rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 73.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 0839 GMT and had gained 0.4% to 88.08 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Russian currency was buttressed by a recovery in oil prices, which erased overnight losses as investors moved into riskier assets and away from a U.S. dollar that tumbled to multi-year lows.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $45.81 a barrel by 0839 GMT.

The rouble has received a significant boost from a U.S. Federal Reserve announcement last month that the central bank would aim for 2% inflation on average instead of making it a fixed objective.

The new inflation policy will allow the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady for a long time, something that is seen as beneficial to risky assets.

Promsvyazbank analyst Bogdan Zvarich expects the rouble to remain in the upper half of a range of 70-75 against the dollar over the next few days.

The rouble has come under pressure recently from political risks linked to the crisis in Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Belarusian rouble remained under pressure at 3.14 against the euro EURBYN=. It firmed slightly against the dollar BYN= to 2.63, close to last week's record low of 2.6640.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% at 1,276.4 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.5% to 2,981.1 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by David Goodman)

